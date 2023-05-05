Cape Fear Museum holding free ‘Otter Talk’ event

Asian small-clawed otter (Photo: NCAFF via Loveland Living Planet Aquarium)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to learn more about Asian Small-Clawed otters, you’ll have the chance in June.

The Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington is holding a free ‘Otter Talk’ event on June 2nd at 2:30 p.m.

Educator Kristin Holloman-Noe from the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher will share the story of the otters, including the characteristics and behaviors that make them unique as well as the steps being taken to protect the species from further decline.

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has welcomed six new otter pups within the last year.