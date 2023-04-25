Newest otter pups make debut at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The newest otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have made their public debut.

Gemma, Kai and Ren were released into their habitat Tuesday morning.

The move comes after Aquarium staff say the pups had reached two important milestones—exploring shallow water and eating solid foods.

“We’re excited for these otter pups to explore their home in Otters on the Edge,” otter keeper Shannon Anderson said. “These pups have had excellent guidance from their three older siblings and parents, and we are looking forward to seeing the family of eight emerge for visitors to watch them play and splash in the habitat pool.”

So far, Aquarium staff say Leia and Quincy have proven to be very attentive parents to Gemma, Kai and Ren and the yearlings, Stella, Mae and Selene born May 21, 2022.