Cape Fear Museum hosting after dark Dinosaur event

A special dinosaur event for adults is coming to the Cape Fear Museum (Photo: Zhongda Chuang / CNN / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Adult dinosaur fans have a special event coming up this month at the Cape Fear Museum.

The museum is planning a ‘Museum After Dark: Dinos’ event on January 26th.

Guests can attend from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. to enjoy an evening channeling their inner dinosaur.

Some of the activities for the evening include:

Take a quiz to reveal your dinosaur personality

Participate in a T-Rex basketball challenge

Build a Pterosaur and fly it into a nest

Test your dino knowledge at our trivia station

Have fun creating Paleo Art

Take pictures at the selfie station

During the event, guests are also invited to explore the newest traveling exhibition, Dinosaurs Take Flight.

“Who doesn’t love dinosaurs,” education manager Amy Thornton said. “This adult only event will be an evening where our visitors can be creative, challenge their friends, and have prehistoric fun.”

Advance tickets are now available for Museum After Dark. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Tickets may be purchased at the Museum admission desk or by using this online link to buy tickets now. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on January 26th for $18.