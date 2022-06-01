Cape Fear Museum of History and Science presents Museum After Dark: Fire & Water evening event

Cape Fear Museum park (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Museum of History and Science presents Museum After Dark: Fire & Water on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This evening event allows adult guests (18+) to channel their inner pyromaniac or cool down with their favorite water themed challenge.

Some of the activities for the evening include:

Take a personality quiz to determine if you are fire or water

Make s’mores with Carolina Beach firefighters

Construct your own boat and race in a regatta

Watch a fire ball demonstration

Participate in a water gun target shooting challenge

Experiment with pyrography using wood burning tools

Enjoy a frozen wine or juice slushie made with liquid nitrogen

Test your pitching skills to soak a Wilmington firefighter in the dunk tank

Have fun with fire & water props at the selfie station

And more

During the event, guests are also invited to explore our newest in-house curated exhibition, FIRE! and out Smithsonian traveling exhibition, H2O Today.

“Who doesn’t love playing with fire,” stated education manager Amy Thornton, “this event will be a hot evening for our adult visitors to experiment, challenge their friends and have fun with fire and water.”

Advance tickets are now available for Museum After Dark, $10 for members and $12 for non-members.

Tickets may be purchased at the Museum admission desk or online by clicking here.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door on Thursday, June 9th for $15.

Food and adult beverages will also be available for purchase during the event.

Museum After Dark is an 18 and over event sponsored by Cape Fear Museum Associates, Inc.

Activity stations will be set up outside in Museum Park, and in the event of rain, the event will be postponed to the next Thursday, June 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.