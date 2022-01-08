Cape Fear Museum offering hands-on learning for children through its ‘Exploration Station’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the weather turning colder, many around the Cape Fear are looking for indoor family-friendly activities.

The Cape Fear Museum’s ‘Exploration Station’ offers children hands-on learning on a variety of topics.

Staff say the kid-themed room at the museum provides lessons on history, science and math.

The Exploration Station is open whenever the museum is open, with specific classes being offered on Saturday mornings from 10:00 until 11:00.

Museum educator Megan Parker feels it’s a great way for children to get exposed to topics aimed at their age level.

“Kids learn great through play,” Parker said. “This area really focuses on learning through play. It allows kids to experiment and kind of learn at their own pace.”

Parker says they have received positive feedback from parents who enjoy seeing their children be able to enjoy the museum.