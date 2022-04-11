Cape Fear Museum to hold 10th annual Star Party

This year’s theme is 'Understanding the Universe'. Be part of an event that is happening statewide and bring a flashlight!

(Photo: Sonny Cavazos)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Join Cape Fear Museum of History & Science, Carolina Beach State Park, Cape Fear Astronomical Society and many other community partners for a fun-filled evening of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities on Friday, April 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park, 1010 State Park Road.

This year’s theme is ‘Understanding the Universe’. Be part of an event that is happening statewide and bring a flashlight!

At this FREE event, participants can:

Go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets.

Get up close views of the stars, planets and more using binoculars and telescopes.

Experience indoor stargazing for a fun orientation to the night skies.

Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.

Visit fun, hands-on activity stations to learn about the universe.

Hear stargazing tips from the experts.

Pose for pictures with our giant glowing moon.

Grab some giveaways and free event swag.

Purchase and enjoy food & drink from PT’s, Kona Ice and Taqueria La Villita food trucks.

And so much more!

You can get more information on this event by clicking here.