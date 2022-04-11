Cape Fear Museum to hold 10th annual Star Party
This year’s theme is 'Understanding the Universe'. Be part of an event that is happening statewide and bring a flashlight!
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Join Cape Fear Museum of History & Science, Carolina Beach State Park, Cape Fear Astronomical Society and many other community partners for a fun-filled evening of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities on Friday, April 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park, 1010 State Park Road.
This year’s theme is ‘Understanding the Universe’. Be part of an event that is happening statewide and bring a flashlight!
At this FREE event, participants can:
- Go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets.
- Get up close views of the stars, planets and more using binoculars and telescopes.
- Experience indoor stargazing for a fun orientation to the night skies.
- Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.
- Visit fun, hands-on activity stations to learn about the universe.
- Hear stargazing tips from the experts.
- Pose for pictures with our giant glowing moon.
- Grab some giveaways and free event swag.
- Purchase and enjoy food & drink from PT’s, Kona Ice and Taqueria La Villita food trucks.
- And so much more!
You can get more information on this event by clicking here.