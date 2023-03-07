Cape Fear Orchid Society fundraiser blooms Mar. 11

Entry fee gets you a blooming orchid, snacks and beverages and lots of information on how to tend to your orchids

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Fans of a favorite flower have a great opportunity to learn more about it at Big Blooming Orchid Day, a fundraiser for the Cape Fear Orchid Society.

“Everybody loves them because of the blooms,” said Kim Little, Orchid Society vice president, during a visit to Good Morning Carolina.

The fundraiser is Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation, 7500 Market St., Wilmington.

The $35 admission includes food and beverages all day, presentations and a blooming orchid.

There will also be orchid supplies for sale, and a raffle table will be stocked with items up for bid.

Presentation topics include growing and repotting orchids at home, mounting orchids and how to deal with plant pests and diseases.

Funds raised will pay for guest speakers throughout the year.

For registration information, visit here .