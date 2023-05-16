Cape Fear River Watch hosting 2nd annual State of the River Forum

Cape Fear River Watch is hosting a State of the River forum in June (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear River Watch is hosting their second annual the State of the River forum next month.

The event will take place on June 1st from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station. The forum is free and open to the public.

Attendees will hear from experts about the environmental issues impacting the region and work being done to address them. It will also feature a Lunch ‘n Learn with posters on display from area organizations including the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and the Battleship NC.

The State of the River Forum offers a unique opportunity to learn from experts and to network and brainstorm with people who understand the issues first-hand.

To ensure there is enough space, you can register HERE.