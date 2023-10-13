Cape Fear River Watch hosting first tree planting event for Burnt Mill Creek restoration

FILE - previous tree planting event (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear River Watch is hosting their first tree planting event for the Burnt Mill Creek Restoration project next month.

Volunteers will be planting 32 trees along the creek and the organization is looking for people to help with the work.

The event will take place November 4th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Organizers encourage you to bring your own shovel for planting if you have one, as well as long pants and boots.

They will provide a few trash pickers, gloves and bags to do some cleaning up of the creek, if time allows.

To register, click HERE.