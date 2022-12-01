Cape Fear River Watch receives more than $123,000 grant to ensure clean air, water

The Cape Fear River Watch has received a large grant (Courtesy: Cape Fear River Watch)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A $123,281.81 grant to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in Wilmington through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program was announced Thursday.

The grant will go to the Cape Fear River Watch to fund trash pick-up, environmental education, including engaging local low-income youth scientists through the Young Scientists Academy, a citizen scientist program, and tree planting efforts in Burnt Mill Creek watershed area.

“Burnt Mill Creek has historically provided many of Wilmington’s residents with a space to recreate and enjoy nature and is currently one of the only green spaces still available for downtown residents; these funds are a vital step in ensuring that this 303(d) listed waterway regains its health so that all can benefit from its beauty and wildlife for years to come,” said Audrey Dunn, Cape Fear River Watch’s Outreach and Engagement Manager.