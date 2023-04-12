Cape Fear Roller Derby returns with first bout of the season on April 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Roller Derby returns, having its first official bout in three years after the pandemic nearly took them out.

‘Little Bo Bleep,’ a player and board member of the league, says that selling equipment and their sports court was the only way the league survived lockdown. But with restrictions easing, roller derby’s 2023 season is now well underway, with their first bout coming up on April 29.

One way the league was able to get things rolling once again included recruitment. Back in January, they held an information session on how derby works to those in the community curious about joining. They gained transfers from other leagues, and a whole new ‘fresh meat’ class that would learn derby from the wheels up.

The second way the league was able to get back on their feet was becoming a 501-3c Nonprofit, which allows them to get grants from the government.

April 29 is the first bout of the season, happening at the Ogden YMCA Activity Center, with doors opening at 2 p.m. There will be three matchups: Flower Power vs. That’s Groovy, Carolina Wreckingballs vs. Collision, The Greatful Dread vs. Screech and Chong.

While some people might consider derby an adults only sport, it’s actually a family-friendly event.

“We always have lots of kids come,” said Little Bo Bleep. “And we have activities during half-times that kids can enjoy.”

And speaking on what people should expect, Little Bo Bleep put it simply:

“It’s loud. It’s fun. It’s fast.”

But Cape Fear Roller Derby isn’t just focused on skating. The organization also gives back to the community, with the league holding donation events at their bouts, as well as volunteering in the community.

During their first bout, the league is collection donations for New Hanover County’s Healing Place, a new in-patient center for those struggling with addiction. They will be collecting clothes and toiletries.

You can buy tickets to the bout online here.

If you are interested in learning more about roller derby, and even joining the league, Cape Fear Roller Derby is hosting another info night on May 8 at Scooter’s Skating Center from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Here is the full schedule of the upcoming derby season: