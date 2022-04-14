Cape Fear Rural Planning Organization elects 2022 officers

Williams, Mann unanimously elected for 9th consecutive year

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Rural Transportation Planning Organization (RPO) Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) recently elected its officers for 2022.

Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams was unanimously re-elected Chair and Whiteville Mayor Terry Mann was unanimously re-elected Vice Chair.

Williams and Mann have served as chair and vice chair since January 2014.

The Cape Fear RPO covers Brunswick, Columbus and Pender Counties and serves as the intergovernmental organization for local elected officials, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and residents of the region to work cooperatively to address rural transportation issues.

The Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) is the RPO’s advisory board and is comprised of elected officials from Brunswick, Columbus and Pender Counties.

RPOs are grounded in state law rather than federal, and are intended to address and improve rural area transportation planning processes. RPOs assist the North Carolina Department of Transportation by carrying the following four core duties: