Capt’n Bills celebrates 30 years of serving up food, fun and volleyball

As a celebration of this milestone, the Musser family and the volleyball community will be providing a week of throwback specials and events.

(Photo: Taylor Godbold, Capt'n Bills Backyard Grill)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill, Wilmington’s “hidden gem”, is celebrating 30 years of business.

Starting Monday, April 4th at 4:30, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce followed by a FREE customer appreciation Pig Pickin’ from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

The weeklong celebration will end on Saturday, April 9th with Bill’s East Coast Open Annual Beach Volleyball Tournament, sponsored by Jeff Gordan Chevrolet and the Azalea Festival.

Players have the opportunity to win thousands in cash prizes and one lucky patron will have the opportunity to win a FREE Chevy Truck from Jeff Gordon Chevrolet.

Registration to play in the tournament is open now. You can register by clicking here.