Car nearly strikes building, runs over light pole in Mayfaire Town Center

Car nearly strikes building, runs over light pole in Mayfaire (Photo: Contributed)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Quite a stir was caused in the Mayfaire Town Center on Thursday.

First responders were called after a vehicle crashed into a small decorative light pole, and nearly missing the building of the Pinspiration crafting studio located on 865 Inspiration Drive in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police Department says no one was injured in the accident.

There are no further details at this time.