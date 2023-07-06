Cardinal Lanes begins demolition process after more than 50 years in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular bowling alley in Wilmington has begun its demolition process.

Cardinal Lanes, which had been in business for more than 50 years, is slowly in the process of coming down, after shutting its doors for the final time on May 1st.

The land, on Shipyard Boulevard, is owned by the Oleander Company.

Cardinal Lanes owner Ronnie Schnell says the closure was a mutual decision between he and the leasing company.

It is still not clear what kind of development will take place on the property.

We will update you as more information becomes available.