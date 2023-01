Carolina Beach cleaning stormwater system this week

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is planning to clean out their stormwater system this week.

Contractors are set to pump debris and remove sand to help improve flow.

The town says cups, paper, plates and other items can clog the system, reducing drainage.