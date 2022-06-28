Carolina Beach community celebrates finished mural project “The Kid in All of Us”

CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project) CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project)

CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project) CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project)

CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project) CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project)

CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project) CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project)

CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project) CB Mural Project celebrated the finished "The Kid in All of Us" mural today. (Photo: CB Mural Project)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Mural Project & Artist Mar’Emilia Borja took an ordinary shed and made magic happen.

Today, the organization, the artist, and the Carolina Beach community celebrated a finished mural.

$13,000 was raised to fund this inclusive mural through grants, donations and merchandise sales.

Together, 173 “muralists in training”, 2 mural interns, 37 volunteers, and Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation staff completed the mural in about 240 hours of painting.