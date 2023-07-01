Carolina Beach kicks off 4th of July celebrations

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The upcoming 4th of July celebration is just days away and already, some local communities have started celebrating.

Carolina Beach held its Independence Day Fireworks by the Sea and Boardwalk Blast on the evening of Friday, June 30th.

While part of the beach was closed to make space for the fireworks display, many arrived early to grab a good spot to watch the show.

Hundreds of guests also took in live music performed by a local group.

Kristie Shaffer said Carolina Beach is a great place to visit for the 4th of July.

“Carolina Beach resembles every beach experience with the boardwalk and the food and the beach and the music and its all encompassed into one thing,” Shaffer said. “And that’s why we traveled all the way down to Carolina Beach.”

Not to be outdone, Southport kicked off its 4th of July celebrations on Friday as well, and on Sunday, July 2nd, they will feature a new horse performance event, the “Clicks of Confidence.”