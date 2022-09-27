Carolina Beach lowering lake, pond water levels ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts

Carolina Beach Lake is being lowered ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is preparing days in advance for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

While the storm is forecast to be much weaker by the time it reaches the Carolinas, Ian is still set to bring inches of rainfall to the Cape Fear.

In preparation for the excessive rain totals, Carolina Beach officials say the town’s water crews will be lowering water levels in Carolina Beach lake and several retention ponds.

Carolina Beach Village, Island Forest, Ocean Ridge, Olde Mariner’s Village, Publix, The Glenn and Town Hall ponds are all scheduled to be lowered.

This is in an effort to allow rainfall somewhere to run off and collect, without overflowing the banks of the Carolina Beach Lake and area ponds.