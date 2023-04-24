Carolina Beach mural pays tribute to the ‘Carolina Shag.’

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) –The Carolina Beach Mural Project commissions North Carolina artists to paint murals celebrating the culture and history of the town. One mural, paying tribute to the “Carolina Shag” movement, is project #16.

Greensboro artist Brian Lewis (also known as JEKS) painted the mural and he’s focusing on one special figure in particular.

“I am painting a large mural for Carolina Beach murals celebrating “Chicken” Hicks and the shag phenomenon that happened in Carolina Beach, I think in the 40’s and 50’s, long time ago. We’re bringing light to that,” said Lewis.

Malcolm “Chicken” Hicks was influential in the popularizing the ‘Carolina Shag’ and was known to dance in the area for years. He died in 2004.