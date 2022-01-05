Carolina Beach officer resigns, faces larceny charges

Carolina Beach Police (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An office with the Carolina Beach Police Department is off the job and could permanently lose his credentials after his arrest on larceny charges.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney, Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward received a complaint that Officer Christopher Wilkinson had taken property from him.

Wilkinson, who had only been with the department since March, resigned on Monday. On Tuesday, the State Bureau of Investigation charged Wilkinson with criminal larceny.

Wilkinson is also charged with willful failure to discharge duties. The district attorney’s office will have to look at pending cases to see if this affects any Wilkinson was involved with.

Wilkinson will appear in court at 2pm.

No word yet on what Wilkinson is accused of taking.