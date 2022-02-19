Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation offering ‘two’s-day’ scavenger hunt through 2/22/22

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Looking for a unique way to celebrate “two’s-day”? Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation has you covered with a free and fun scavenger hunt through Tuesday (2/22/22).

The group posted clues for their scavenger hunt on their Facebook page, but you also have the option to pick up a paper copy if you would like by stopping by the recreation center.

Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation says the clues lead to items “all things 2” around town, such as addresses, pairs or numbers.

The group encourages people to complete the clues in order and to look for them in the daylight hours.

You have until 9:00 pm on Tuesday to complete the scavenger hunt. Have fun!