Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect.
The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
Free parking is available for customers looking to grab a pumpkin.
The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week at the following times:
Mon. & Tues 1pm – 10pm
Wed. & Thurs. 11am – 10pm
Fri. & Sat. 11am – 11pm
Sun. 11am – 10pm