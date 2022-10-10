Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

You can stop by the Carolina Beach Pier and pick out a pumpkin this month (Photo: Carolina Beach Pier)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect.

The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.

Free parking is available for customers looking to grab a pumpkin.

The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week at the following times: