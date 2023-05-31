Carolina Beach Police arrest man on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Ricky T. Webb Jr. has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has arrested a man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

40-year-old Ricky T. Webb Jr. was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 on S. Lake Park Boulevard.

Webb received one count of 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Webb was transported to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and placed under a $1 million secured bond.