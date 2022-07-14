Carolina Beach Police Department hosting event for National Night Out next month

(Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, meant to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

The Carolina Beach Police Department has announced an event taking place August 2nd at the Carolina Beach Gazebo.

From 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, the Department, along with other agencies, will be offering the family-fun with free hot dogs, emergency vehicles, child safety education and live music.

Police say even more fun will be available on the boardwalk from the Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation Department.