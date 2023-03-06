Carolina Beach reports repeated damage to parking signs

Someone is damaging parking signs around Carolina Beach (Photo: Town of Carolina Beach)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Someone is repeatedly damaging parking signs around Carolina Beach, according to officials.

“The persons doing this are costing CB taxpayers money to replace/repair the signs as well as causing confusion for visitors to the area,” a statement read on Facebook.

Carolina Beach Police says they are working diligently to catch the offender(s). When convicted, they will be guilty of a Class 1 Misdemeanor, can be fined up to $500, and could be required to serve community punishment hours.

If you see this type of activity occurring, you are asked to report it by calling 911.

If you have any information related to previous incidents, you can contact the CBPD at (910) 458-2540.