Carolina Beach seeking volunteers for weekly firework events

Carolina Beach is asking for help keeping people safe during their weekly firework shows (Photo: Pixabay)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time for fireworks in Carolina Beach.

Town officials are looking for volunteers to help keep the beach and boardwalk areas safe during the weekly shows.

Officials say it takes a number of volunteers to pull off the events, and that it’s a great way to meet people and to give back to the community.

The first Carolina Beach firework show is scheduled for May 26th and runs one night a week through September 1st.

To sign up for a time slot to volunteer, click HERE.