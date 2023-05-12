Carolina Beach seeking volunteers for weekly firework events
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time for fireworks in Carolina Beach.
Town officials are looking for volunteers to help keep the beach and boardwalk areas safe during the weekly shows.
Officials say it takes a number of volunteers to pull off the events, and that it’s a great way to meet people and to give back to the community.
The first Carolina Beach firework show is scheduled for May 26th and runs one night a week through September 1st.
To sign up for a time slot to volunteer, click HERE.