Carolina Beach skate park expansion beginning in January

CB Skate Park rendering (Photo: Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the expansion of the Carolina Beach skate park is scheduled to begin in January.

Fundraising efforts were led by a skatepark subcommittee that created a series of Sk8 Festivals starting in early 2022. The events were designed to bring the community together to enjoy the CB Skatepark and all that surrounds the skateboarding scene, including music, art, and food.

“We might not get the chance to improve or update the skatepark for another 15 years, so we are aiming to get the whole master plan done with this expansion,” explained Hahn. “We will continue to fundraise till we hit our goal or Artisan has to move onto their next park.”

The proposed plan doubles the size of the existing park which now gets crowded during popular times of the day. This plan expands the park’s concrete features to include multiple areas so skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters can all ride more safely at the same time.

New skate features such as street skating obstacles, a mini bowl and a pump track are planned along with dedicated areas designed for relaxing, spectating and hosting more skate festivals. Repairs will also be done to the 15-year-old park during the project.

The full master plan expansion costs $475,000. The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways Committee has raised over $207,000 plus the Town of Carolina Beach has dedicated $175,000 which has the current total standing at $382,000.

With additional sponsors, in-kind donations and continued efforts, the Friends of CB hopes to raise the remaining $93,000 by the end of the year.