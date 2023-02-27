Casino night Mar. 4 to benefit Wrightsville Beach Foundation

The 2nd annual event will help support mental health services and expansion of pickle ball courts at the town park

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Foundation hopes to hit the philanthropic jackpot March 4th, at the 2nd annual Casino Night fundraiser for two big projects.

Organizer Linda Brown says last year’s inaugural event was a big success.

“We were quite pleased,” she said. “In fact, people said, can we do this twice a year now? We’re like, no, but we’ll do it again next year.”

Brown says proceeds from the event will go to support mental and physical health for citizens and town staff.

“The first one is mental health and physical wellness in our community, i.e., possible funding for the Junior Lifeguard Program, special funding for our first responders,” Brown explained. “That’s very important. And the suicide prevention hotline. And we’ve got wonderful things to announce, the 988 number that a lot of people are unaware of.”

Brown says other proceeds will support improvements to the town park recreation areas, specifically new pickleball courts and lights at the existing tennis courts.

“Anything we can do to improve physical wellness in our community is very important,” Brown said. “And this will afford us the opportunity to do that”.

The fundraiser is Saturday, March 4th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Lumina Hotel, 1706 N. Lumina Ave. at Wrightsville Beach.

Tickets cost $100 apiece and they include heavy hors d’oeuvres, $5,000 in gambling chips and two beverage tickets. There’s also a raffle with prizes donated from community sponsors. Suggested attire is beach casual.

To purchase advanced tickets, visit here .