Caswell Beach records three new sea turtle nests Tuesday night, bringing season total to 33

Eggs were relocated to safer locations by volunteers (Photo: Caswell Beach Sea Turtle Watch)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtles were busy Tuesday night in Caswell Beach.

Three new nests were laid along the shore in the region.

Volunteers with Caswell Beach Turtle Watch say they received a call about nesting activity Tuesday night around 10:16 p.m.

They found two large sea turtles laying eggs 100 yards apart.

The group was able to collect some data from both turtles as they were covering their eggs. These nests were laid in precarious locations with sloughing dunes and erosion, so they were relocated for safety, according to the group.

A third nest was found on patrol this Wednesday morning, putting the season total at 33 nests.

Caswell Beach Turtle Watch says they observed the turtles without lights, and remind people to not use lights around sea turtles, as they can get disoriented.