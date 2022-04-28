Catalytic converter ring busted in New Hanover, Pender and Onslow counties

ONSLOW COUNTY (WWAY) — Onslow, New Hanover, and Pender Counties made a major joint announcement Thursday morning regarding a rash catalytic converter thefts.

Together, the three law enforcement agencies have arrested 27 people involved in a catalytic converter theft ring, stealing from active duty marines, churches, and businesses, amassing 323 felony charges.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, larceny in the county has jumped 107 percent since the beginning of the year. Officials say they found 653 stolen catalytic converters in their possession.

In February law enforcement shared information with one another and learned of the link between the thefts. More than 200 catalytic converters have been stolen in New Hanover County in the last two years. Pender has also seen a major increase.

Law enforcement officials said this is just the first phase of their plans to work together in the future.

We’ll have more on all of this tonight on WWAY News at 5pm.