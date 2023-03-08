Catholic Charities of Cape Fear holds office blessing for new building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Catholic Charities of Cape Fear hosted an “office blessing” for its new building in New Hanover County on Wednesday.

The 6,000 sq. ft. office is located at the 4000 block of Highway 421, and has warehouse space that will allow them to provide more than double the food that Catholic Charities now distributes throughout the Cape Fear.

There is also a prep area for the pantry and food rescue, plus baby items and hygiene supplies available.

Emilie Hart, the Cape Fear Regional Director, was excited about the newly opened space.

“I am incredibly humbled by the support that we get from, you know, my family, my staff, our volunteers, community partners are here today. Donors are here, it’s just so overwhelming, honestly, to see how much people care about what we do day in and day out.”

Hart says this expansion will allow more people to be helped, which is the Catholic Charities’ ultimate goal.