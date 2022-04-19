CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Alligator strolls through Florida neighborhood

Alligator strolls through neighborhood on April 17, 2022 (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

VENICE, FL (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t the Easter Bunny captured on video hopping through a Florida neighborhood on Sunday morning, but a very large alligator taking an early morning stroll.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on its Facebook page of what they estimated to be a 10-foot alligator strolling through the Venice, Florida, neighborhood. Venice is south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Just walking our pet alligator this morning,” said the man recording the gator.

The Sheriff’s department stated the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised of the gator’s presence but did not respond.

The giant gator eventually made its way into a community lake.