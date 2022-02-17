CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boxes break fall after boy steps through opening in floor

ISTANBUL, TURKEY (WWAY) — CCTV footage captured images of a boy, distracted by his phone, falling into a storage hole and being saved by a pile of boxes.

Footage captured on Monday showed the boy walking inside a mall in central Istanbul with his mobile, while another worker dropped packages into the storage hole.

The boy, who was texting while he walked along the corridor, slipped down the hole as the worker who left the lid open panicked.

CCTV footage from the storage showed the boy miraculously falling onto the boxes and being saved without a scratch.