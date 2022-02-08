CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crossing guard saves child’s life

NORTH EAST, MD (WJZ) — A crossing guard in Cecil County saved a North East Middle School student and was hit herself after a motorist failed to stop in time at a crosswalk.

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger shared video of the incident, showing the guard, whom she identified as Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department, raising her hand to stop traffic as a student approaches the crosswalk.

The student starts to jog across the street, and as Goodyear realizes an oncoming car is not stopping in time, she grabs the student and pushes them out of the way. The car instead hits Goodyear.

The driver of the car and several on-lookers attend to Goodyear as she lays on the ground.

Cpl. John Fakner of the North East Police Department said the incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

“We’re just extremely proud of her actions,” he said. “It was a split-second reaction that saved a child from potential injury. A job well done.”

Hornberger said she’s already talked with North East Mayor Michael Kline, and the town is “already working on commendations for her bravery and swift action!”

Lt. Michael Holmes, a spokesperson for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, said the driver was cited for negligent driving, failure to stop at yield sign before entering crosswalk, failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk, and driving with an expired registration plate.