CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two teens rescued after falling through ice

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KMOV) — Firefighters in Maryland heights were doing ice rescue training Tuesday when suddenly that training turned into a real-life rescue.

Fire officials say they spotted two teens running across Creve Couer Lake. Within 15 seconds, the ice broke and the teens fell into the water.

Crews sprang into action to quickly remove the teens.

“These two were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds, but not everyone is that lucky,” the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District wrote.