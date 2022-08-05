CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout turns into possible tornado

Waterspout in Maryland on August 4, 2022 (Photo Credit: Amy Somers/CBS)

SMITH ISLAND, MD (WBOC) — An apparent waterspout caused damage to boats and other structures on Smith Island on Thursday night.

The waterspout was spotted at around 7:20 p.m. Some WBOC viewers captured photos of it and Daniel and Amy Somers captured this Facebook video of the waterspout as it touched down on the island.

People who live on Smith Island are waking up to a mess Friday morning.

Weather officials say a waterspout that may have become a tornado barreled down on the island Thursday night around 7:20.

Several homes and businesses were heavily damaged.

Officials say there was significant damage done to Rhodes Point on Smith Island.