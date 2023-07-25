U.S. Marine Corps identify bodies found Sunday at Hampstead gas station

The identities of three Marines found dead inside a car have been released (Photo: WWAY)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Marine Corps has released the names of three Marines found inside a car Sunday at a gas station in Hampstead.

Officials have identified them as Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin; Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Speedway gas station on Highway 17 in Hampstead early on Sunday after reports of bodies being in a car.

When deputies arrived, they found a car in the station’s parking lot with three bodies inside.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.