Cause of fire determined in Ella’s Seafood Restaurant blaze

Large plume of smoke seen coming from Ella's Restaurant in Calabash (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Officials have determined the cause of a fire at a popular Calabash seafood restaurant.

An unintentional kitchen fire led to the blaze last weekend, which left the building as a total loss.

Crews say by the time they arrived, flames were already shooting through the roof of the building.

Businesses are stepping up to help workers displaced by the fire.