CDC advisory committee gives green light to updated COVID-19 booster

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Federal Drug Administration and a Center for Disease Control advisory committee have given the green light to Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters.

The New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a standing order, and will start to offer updated boosters to those over the age of 12 at the Pandemic Operation Center.

The county recommends appointments for initial vaccines and limited boosters and are available on specific days throughout the week.

The updated boosters are designed to target both the alpha and omicron variant of COVID-19, and are designed to build protection from the alpha and omicron variants of the virus.

The Pfizer booster is authorized for distribution to those 12 and older, while Moderna can be given to those 18 and older.

The Pandemic Operations Center, which is located at 1507 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, will continue to offer COVID-19 resources which include vaccines, limited boosters and on-site testing.

Members of the community are encouraged to come pick up free at-home tests and masks during operating hours which are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Although initial vaccines and limited boosters are recommended they are not required, appointment can be made by clicking here.

As a reminder, The Pandemic Operations Center will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day.