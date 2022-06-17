CDC Community Level still low, vaccines for kids 6 months and older expected soon

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — COVID-19 case rates continue to be elevated in the area, but New Hanover County saw a slight improvement in a key metric used by the CDC to determine Community Level, leading to the county remaining in the “low” level once again.

This system uses three local data points – new COVID-19 hospital admissions, local hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases – to determine the impact the virus is having on the community and local health care.

According to a news release, last week, the county had a case rate per 100,000 population of 192.7.

A case rate of 200 or more could have moved the county into the Medium level.

As of Thursday afternoon, the number is down to 178.7.

New Hanover County has remained at a Low level since the second week in March.

To help with those efforts, the Pandemic Operations Center (1507 Greenfield Street) is continuing to offer initial vaccines and boosters throughout the week.

Appointments are recommended but not required and can be made by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov.

Vaccines and boosters will be available during the following days and times:

Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

The Pandemic Operations Center is also offering no cost rapid testing.

An appointment is recommended and can be made by visiting this link, but again it is not required.

Rapid tests will be available during the following days and times:

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon

For more information on the Pandemic Operations Center, vaccines, boosters or testing, visit Health.NHCGov.com/Coronavirus or call the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800.

Vaccines for children 6 months to five years expected to be approved soon.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is anticipating COVID-19 vaccine availability for children aged 6 months to 5 years old in the coming days.

Authorization by the FDA is expected soon, which will then be followed by a review and recommendation by the CDC – both of which are needed for the vaccine to be available to this additional age group.

Learn more about the vaccine and the state’s plan for rollout at NCDHHS.gov.

Once the vaccines are authorized and approved and the Pandemic Operations Center has the doses in hand, the community will be informed.