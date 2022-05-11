Celebrate the history of Wrightsville Beach at this years Shrimp-A-Go-Go

The event goes on rain or shine, and honors the well-known home builder Wright Holman, who helped prepare the shrimp in the early years of the event.

Shrimp (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History is hosting the annual Shrimp-A-Go-Go on Sunday, May 15th as the first of its 2022 fundraisers since the pandemic pause.

Ticket holders can have steamed shrimp provided by Mott’s Channel Seafood, 2 sides, cocktail sauce and a sweet treat delivered to their car window by the Wrightsville Beach Museum Go Go Dancers. There’s no need to park, as the fundraiser is a drive-through pick up event.

The cost is $25.00 per plate, and they are available by pre order only.

To order your plate, click this link to be directed to the website. They are limited to 300 plates, so be sure to order early to reserve your meals. You can choose your pick up time when ordering your tickets online.

The event will be located at Bordeaux Cottage, Historic Square, Salisbury Street, Wrightsville Beach.

The funds raised by the museum will be used to share and celebrate the history of the beach through community events, exhibits, and children’s programs.

The museum is a donation based, not-for-profit entity, so fundraisers like this one are an important part of that effort.