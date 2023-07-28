Celebrating National Water Park Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Today is National Waterpark Day, and lots of people were out “celebrating” the holiday and cooling off this afternoon.

The Cape Fear has seen some of the warmest air so far this summer over the last week.

dozens of people were out at jungle rapids this afternoon making a splash and beating the heat.

Waterpark Manager, Luke George, says the park has been a popular destination over the last several days.

“A lot of people don’t want to sit outside on the beach and fight the traffic and parking, so we have plenty of shade here, a lot of cool water. The water really keeps you cool during these hot times,” said George.

Jungle Rapids is open daily from 10am until 11pm Sunday-Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday from 10am until 12am.