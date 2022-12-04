Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting.

The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public.

Marian Doherty works for the City of Wilmington Park and Recreation Department.

“We’re so excited, this is the first time that we’ve offered ice skating here at Live Oak Bank Pavilion, and based upon the reaction from the public,” she said. “We are very pleased.”

it’s a first for the city – and a first for Mckay Morrison and Kylie Fonnesbeck. They’re originally from Utah, and are used to skating on real ice, and were surprised when they arrived at the artificial ice rink.

“We didn’t expect to be skating in 70-degree weather and sweating,” McKay.

“I did expect it to be ice,” said Fonnesbeck. “I didn’t know what my expectation was.”

Some, like Doris Millard, came out to skate and didn’t know the temporary installation was part of a holiday celebration at Riverfront Park.

“We heard about it and we thought we’d bring out the grandkids and see how much fun it would be they all love it, all four of them, they are doing great and then we found out there is going to be a tree lighting.”

Woods Tonkin and his mom Brooke Hazelwood, also reserved tickets to go ice skating.

“I think that sounds like a lot of fun,” said Hazelwood. “Yeah, and very festive, you know, getting you ready for the holiday.”

A free movie was planned and happened to be one of Tonkin’s favorite Christmas films.

“Yeah, and Grinch and Santa are one of my favorite movies,” Woods.

The rain didn’t put a damper on the festivities – the tree lighting and visit from Santa happened without delay.

According to Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, events like these are good for local business and bringing the community together.

“We just came through this COVID-19 pandemic where we can gather again, come together again and have a great time,” said Saffo. “It’s good to see that.”

The ice rink tickets sold out quickly, city leaders say they decided to do it this way to avoid disappointment.

The rink is fairly small, again this is our first time doing it so we could literally have hundreds of people and then it would be a very long wait,” said Doherty.

Alisa Santangelo is a student at UNCW, she didn’t let the fact she couldn’t try the synthetic ice rink ruin the day.

“If we can ice skate that would be great, it not it will be fine, but we are just really here for the atmosphere,” she said.

Those who weren’t able to get a reservation – may still have a chance for walk-ups if there is a no-show or someone finishes early.

The ice rink will stay open until December 9, registration costs $5.

Find out more here.