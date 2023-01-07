Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer.

A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education.

Thompson was not only the first Black woman to graduate from UNCW after integration but she was also a wife, a mother, and an educator and made a huge impact on her community.

Sean Palmer is with the Upperman African-American Cultural Center at UNCW.

According to Palmer, Thompson encouraged many African-Americans to pursue careers in film and the arts.

“She was an advocate for the arts before it was popular to be an advocate for the arts, said Palmer.

She was also involved in the Willis Richardson Players, acting in the troupe and later serving as president for nearly twenty years.

“We are hoping that somebody will catch the light, and take on her legacy and leadership for the arts,” he said.

Thompson taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.

“This year is the 60th anniversary of Black student life, we had planned on bringing her to school to talk about her experiences but unfortunately she passed,” said Palmer.

But not gone from the hearts of many.

“We are left with her legacy in the city as an arts educator and educator, but we are familiar with her children who attended UNCW who has worked in diversity and inclusion at the university.”

A legacy that will inspire generations to come.

Thompson leaves behind five children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, she was 87 years old.