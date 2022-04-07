CFCC announces dates for volleyball camp

Information for registration is in the article

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Cape Fear Women’s Volleyball is excited to announce their 2nd annual Summer Volleyball Camp and we want YOU to join us!

Our fun and fast paced camps have something to offer for any level of player whether they are brand new to the sport, prep for school and club tryouts, or just looking to fine tune their skills. We are offering BEGINNER, INTERMEDIATE level and COLLEGE BOUND level camps (see times & descriptions below). All camps will be run by Sea Devil Head Coach Colby Rosser who brings over 15 years of coaching experience at the high school, club, and collegiate levels. Coach Rosser will be assisted by members of the Sea Devil volleyball team who finished top 15 in the Nation last season!

WHEN: Saturday, July 9th

College-Bound Camp: 9am – 1pm single day

Monday, July 11th – Thursday, July 14th

Beginner Camp: 9am – 12pm each day

Intermediate Camp: 1pm – 4pm each day

WHERE: Joe & Barbara Schwartz Arena

610 N. Front Street, Wilmington NC 28401

COST: $125 per camper – cash, check, or credit cards can be accepted on Monday,

July 11th at drop off for Beginner & Intermediate camps.

$75 per camper – cash, check, or credit cards can be accepted Saturday, July 9th

at drop off.

BEGINNER CAMP: Geared towards athletes ages 6-12, our beginner camp participants will spend time learning each of the basic volleyball skills (passing, serving, attacking, blocking, and setting) using a high number of repetitions and continuous positive instruction and feedback. Modifications such as the use of the lighter U12 ball and lower net will be implemented to facilitate camper success and help them create a strong technical base. Campers will also participate in other play and games to help develop coordination, foot speed, court movement and general motor skills. This camp is high energy and fun and participants will leave feeling confident in their skills.

INTERMEDIATE CAMP: This camp is geared towards athletes 11-16 and appropriate for athletes with some prior volleyball experience. Courts will be divided by skill level and position as needed. Athletes will spend time training each of the basic volleyball skills, but will also have the opportunity to focus on position specific training while working with coaches who specialize in those positions. This camp will focus not only on the technical aspect of the game, but also the tactical and strategic areas, helping players to improve their on court decision making and implementing their skills into live play and game-like drills.

COLLEGE BOUND CAMP: Our college-bound camp is the perfect selection for athletes who are grades 9 – 12 (rising) with prior club or Varsity level experience. *Rising 8th graders can be considered based on previous experience* While this camp will touch on all of the basic skills in volleyball, the focus will be on strategy, tactics, in-game adjustments, and will also include elements of conditioning preparation appropriate for athletes who are interested in participating at the highest levels. Athletes will split into smaller groups for advanced position specific work prior to regrouping for competition. Drills will be fast paced and demanding with a high number of touches and a large amount of live play.

To register your athlete for Sea Devil Volleyball Camp, please complete the registration form HERE