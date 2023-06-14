CFCC celebrates program graduates, showcasing half as veterans

June 13, 2023, Veteran Graduates of CFCC's Electrical Lineworker Training Program (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) Electrical Lineworker Training Program announced Wednesday a significant milestone within the program.

On Tuesday, 43 individuals celebrated the completion of the program, with 47% of the graduates being veterans.

The school says, “This achievement showcases CFCC’s commitment to supporting and empowering those who have served our country while providing them with exceptional career opportunities.”

“We are excited to celebrate this remarkable milestone in our Electrical Lineworker Training Program”, said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “We value the contributions of our veterans and are proud to provide them with the tools and knowledge to be successful in their careers.”

The Electrical Lineworker Training Program’s success benefits the veterans involved and contributes to the overall growth and progress of the electrical industry.

The program ensures a pipeline of skilled lineworkers equipped to meet the ever-increasing demand for reliable and efficient power transmission and distribution systems.

Immediately following the graduation ceremony, graduates participate in on-site interviews with eleven employers.

The program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for a rewarding career in the electrical power industry.

The 10-week course provides hands-on training, classroom instruction, and real-world simulations to prepare graduates for the demands of the field.

CFCC is designated as a 2023-2024 Gold Status Military Friendly® School.

For more information on Cape Fear Community College Electrical Lineworker Training Program, click here.