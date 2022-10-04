CFCC expanding nursing and health and human services programs

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of 319 North Third Street for the expansion.

CFCC Nursing Program (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of 319 North Third Street, which consists of 1.92 acres and a 5-story, 55,000-square-foot building to expand the college’s nursing and health science programs.

“We appreciate the commissioners’ vision for this building and their support to expand the capacity of our nursing and health and human services programs. This investment will result in a generational change for our region, relieve strained health care facilities, and provide rewarding career opportunities for CFCC students,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president.

“Today’s approval is a significant step forward in the acquisition process. We are very excited to continue with our plans for the expansion. This building is ideally located adjacent to our downtown campus, where our current nursing and allied health programs are located. It is convenient for students and close to other resources needed for student success.”

“The building is also large enough to grow our health science offerings. This purchase will be a game-changer for New Hanover County and the Cape Fear region,” continued Morton. “We are incredibly grateful to our commissioners for their foresight, Novant for their partnership and scholarship support, and other community partners who are helping address the healthcare crisis.”

We will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.