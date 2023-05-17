CFCC graduates record number of student athletes

CFCC has graduated a record number of student athletes (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced the largest graduating class of student-athletes in program history.

Thirty-three student-athletes walked across the stage on May 12th, representing an 89% graduation rate.

“CFCC is proud to celebrate our largest graduating class of student-athletes,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “These individuals have excelled academically and demonstrated the commitment, determination, and perseverance required to succeed in their respective sports. We are confident they will carry these valuable traits as they progress in their educational journey, careers, and personal lives.”

During the annual Athletics Banquet in April, Sea Devils Athletics recognized all student-athletes who excelled in the classroom during the 22-23 school year. Over half of all student-athletes earned academic honors: twenty-one with a GPA of 3.0 – 3.49, twelve with a GPA of 3.5 – 3.79, and nineteen who earned a GPA of 3.8 – 4.0.