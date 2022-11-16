CFCC holds Manufacturing Expo for students to explore career options

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College gave people the chance on Wednesday to explore new career options.

Their Manufacturing Expo was held at the college’s North Campus and featured over 30 different businesses and careers that students could learn about.

The companies on site spoke with students, first-time job seekers, and seasoned professionals about potential job and training opportunities.

The event was coordinated by CFCC’s Economic and Workforce Development Division which provides short-term training assistance for businesses in the community.

Aariene Hansley with Genesis Block, one of the organizations on site, was impressed by the students’ curiosity and eagerness to learn.

“The students, they have a lot of questions that I don’t typically hear from professionals or adults. They really get into the nitty gritty about my position, what we offer and how they can get to where I’m at one day, or even a higher position.”

The expo included attendees from local middle schools, high schools, CFCC students and the general public.